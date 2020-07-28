Nancy Pelosi: Despicable William Barr Was “Like a Blob”

Advertisements

When the Democrats took back the House in 2018, they promised that they would hold the Trump administration accountable for their actions. This promise was on full display on Tuesday when the House Judiciary Committee called William Barr to testify.

The Attorney General spent much of his time squirming. He was rude and combative and did little to answer any of the questions being asked of him. When asked about his performance by MSNBC’s Ari Melber, Nancy Pelosi described it as “despicable.”

The bad feelings between the two started back on July 17th. Barr took issue with the Speaker referring to the federal agents deployed to Seattle and Portland as stormtroopers. She tweeted:

“Unidentified stormtroopers. Unmarked cars. Kidnapping protesters and causing severe injuries in response to graffiti. These are not the actions of a democratic republic. The Department of Homeland Security’s actions in Portland undermine its mission. Trump & his stormtroopers must be stopped.”

The Attorney General mentioned these comments on Tuesday, saying, “I think it’s irresponsible to call these federal law enforcement officers stormtroopers.”

Melber asked the Speaker of the House about Barr’s comments and got very interesting comparison in return. “He should be answering for what he did at Lafayette Square, a disgrace,” Pelosi said of Barr. “So this — it’s really — he was like a blob, he was like a — just a henchman for the president of the United States instead of the attorney general of the United States of America.”

