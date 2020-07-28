Trump Throws A Fit Because Fauci’s Approval Rating Is Higher Than His

Advertisements

Trump threw a fit at the coronavirus briefing because Dr. Anthony Fauci has a higher approval rating on the pandemic than he does.

Trump said:

It’s interesting he has a very good approval rating. I like that. It’s good it’s goo — I like that. It’s good. Because remember he’s working with this administration. We could have gotten other people, didn’t have to be Dr. Fauci, he’s working with our administration and for the most part we’ve done pretty much what he and Dr. Birx who are terrific recommended.

Advertisements

And he has a high approval rating so why don’t I have a high approval rating with respect to the virus. It should be very high. We just read off about the masks and gowns and ventilators, and testing, 55 million tests, we tested more than anybody in the world. I have a graph, perhaps you’ve seen it, we’re up here and the rest of the world is down at a level just a tiny fraction of what we’ve done in terms of testing. So it sort of is curious. A man works for us, with us, very closely, Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx, they’re highly thought of but nobody likes me. It can only be my personality.

Video:

Trump is complaining that Fauci's approval rating is higher than his. pic.twitter.com/vqBo6a6b52 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 28, 2020

It’s not just Trump’s personality. It is because he has mishandled the pandemic, gotten thousands of Americans killed, taken zero responsibility, and lied about the situation on a daily basis. Trump does not have a high approval rating on the pandemic because he has done a terrible job.

Trump’s little fit made it clear why Fauci is no longer invited to attend the coronavirus briefings and has been sidelined as the major figure in the virus response.

Trump thinks that he should be glorified for making the US a coronavirus laughingstock.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook