Trump Tells The American People That Hydroxychloroquine Won’t Hurt Them

Advertisements

Trump wrecked his virus briefing by telling the American people that Hydroxychloroquine won’t hurt them and it works for treating coronavirus.

Trump said:

It’s a recommendation of many other people, including doctors. Many doctors think it is extremely successful, the hydroxychloroquine. Coupled with the zinc and azithromycin. I happen to have taken it for 14-day period and I’m here. I happen to think it works in the early stages. Frontline medical people believe that too, some, many. So we’ll take a look at it. One thing we know it’s been out a long time, that particular formula and that’s essentially what it is, the pill, it’s been for malaria, lupus and other things.

Advertisements

It’s safe. It doesn’t cause problems. I had no problem. I had absolutely no problem. Felt no different. Didn’t feel good, bad or indifferent and I tested. As you know, it didn’t get me. And it’s not going to hopefully hurt anybody. So we know from that stand — because it’s been so many years, from a safety standpoint it’s safe.

I happen to think, based on what I read, I read a lot about hydroxychloroquine, I happen to think it has an impact especially in early years. There was very good tests, Ford. The doctor from Yale came up with a very, very strong testament to it. There was a large group yesterday that were put on the internet, for some reason the internet wanted to take them off. I guess Twitter took them off. I think Facebook took them off. I don’t know why. I think they’re very respected doctors.

Video:

Trump claims hydroxychloroquine won't hurt people as this briefing quickly fell apart from the White House. pic.twitter.com/0VMQOuVksz — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 28, 2020

It was just last week that some mainstream commentators were claiming that Trump had changed his tone on the pandemic and was sounding president.

A few days later, and President Inject Bleach has returned to give the American people dangerous medical advice about hydroxychloroquine that could kill them.

Trump can’t help himself, He can’t behave like a normal human being for 98 days and possibly save his reelection campaign.

The pandemic briefings are a disaster for Trump and the Republican Party, as every time that Trump steps to the podium, Joe Biden gets closer to victory.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook