All Hell Breaks Loose In The House As Jim Jordan Gets Screamed At To Put His Mask On

During the House Judiciary Committee hearing with tech CEOs, members screamed at Rep. Jim Jordan to put his mask on during an argument.

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA) said, “I would like to redirect your attention to anti-trust law rather than fringe conspiracy theories.”

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) interrupted, “Mr. Chairman, we have the email. There is no fringe conspiracy.”

Jordan was warned that he did not have the time and that he was being disrespectful to his colleagues.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) then yelled at Jordan, “Put your mask on. Put your mask on.”

Jordan then ranted about the unmasking of Michael Flynn, which did not happen.

Video:

"Put your mask on!" Shouting breaks out among members of the House subcommittee during tech hearing, after Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon suggests Rep. Jim Jordan is pushing "fringe conspiracy theories" https://t.co/83sKht0bRx pic.twitter.com/E6fEZKT6tO — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 29, 2020

Jim Jordan sounded like a lunatic, who seems to believe that screaming his baseless conspiracy theories somehow makes them true.

It is amazing that on the same day that Rep. Louie Gohmert tested positive for coronavirus after refusing to wear a mask, Rep. Jim Jordan and other House Republicans are still refusing to wear masks.

Some House Republicans are watching their friends and colleagues get sick from the virus, and they still will not yield an inch to reality and put on a mask.

The behavior of Jim Jordan is the perfect encapsulation of why the coronavirus is surging in America.

