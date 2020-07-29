Louie Gohmert Exposed William Barr To The Coronavirus

Advertisements

Attorney General Barr didn’t wear a mask when he testified before Congress and was exposed to the virus by Rep. Louie Gohmert.

Video of Barr and Gohmert yesterday:

ACTUALLY… here is a video of AG Barr and Gohmert. While Barr arrived with a mask, it was off when he walked into the hearing room, so both men were not wearing masks at this time. pic.twitter.com/xm6wuq6QvW — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) July 29, 2020

A DOJ spokesperson announced that Barr will be tested today:

.@KerriKupecDOJ says AG Barr will get tested today for COVID. https://t.co/ymMKgAoLx8 — Alex Mallin (@alex_mallin) July 29, 2020

Barr and Gohmert weren’t the only Republicans not wearing masks at the Judiciary Committee hearing. Most of the Republicans refused to wear masks, so Gohmert exposed virtually every Republican House Judiciary Committee member, including ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to the virus.

Through their reckless behavior, Republicans, including the Attorney General of the United States, are spreading the virus and endangering lives.

Gohmert announced that he tested positive for the virus, and given the behavior of the Republicans at Tuesday’s hearing, he won’t be the only one to get the virus.

