Majority of Swing State Voters Want Enhanced Unemployment Benefits to Be Extended Despite GOP Complaints

Advertisements

62 percent of voters in the battleground states of Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin believe enhanced unemployment benefits should be extended, according to polling published Wednesday by CNBC/Change Research. All of the aforementioned states are swing states in play for November’s general election.

42 percent “strongly” supported extending the payments, while 20 percent “somewhat” supported an extension. Additionally, 80 percent of respondents said they support sending another $1,200 economic stimulus check to most Americans.

Republican legislators have proposed cutting the $600 unemployment benefit approved in the early days of the pandemic, arguing that some people are making more staying at home than they were when they were working. Their Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection and Schools (HEALS) Act would reduce the benefit to $200 per week, an amount that would later rise to no more than 70 percent of former wages, with a cutoff at $500.

Advertisements

Yesterday, the GOP faced heavy criticism for adding $8 billion in military equipment spending to their relief package, news that immediately received bipartisan opposition.

“The Republican measure includes billions for F-35 fighters, Apache helicopters and infantry carriers sought by Washington’s powerful defense lobby,” the Associated Press reported yesterday. “Overall, the proposal stuffs $8 billion into Pentagon weapons systems built by defense contractors like Boeing, Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics — corporate titans that sit atop the Washington influence industry.”