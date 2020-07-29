MSNBC’s Howard Fineman: Trump Ignoring SCOTUS on DACA Shows “Open Defiance Has Only Just Begun”

Advertisements

Journalist and MSNBC contributor Howard Fineman says President Donald Trump’s open defiance has only just begun” amid reports that the Trump administration will continue to reject initial Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) applications from immigrants who never obtained the protection from deportation.

#DonaldTrump begins rolling back #DACA in defiance of the #SupremeCourt. The open defiance has only just begun. https://t.co/GNONwgwcZQ — howardfineman (@howardfineman) July 29, 2020

The news comes after U.S. District Court Judge Paul Grimm admonished the administration for not complying with the Supreme Court’s decision last month invalidating its attempts to discontinue DACA altogether.

“That is a problem,” Judge Grimm said last week. “As for the inaccuracy on the website, that has to change and that should be able to change very quickly. … It creates a feeling and a belief that the agency is disregarding binding decisions by appellate and the Supreme Court.”

He added: “There is a cost for not having these things clarified and the plaintiffs have borne the lion’s share of that cost thus far.”

Yesterday, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said the Trump administration would not accept new applications and would only grant one-year extensions to current beneficiaries “on a case by case basis,” a move that flouts Grimm’s ruling.

In a memo, Wolf announced DHS would: