Pelosi Announces Mandatory Mask Policy For The House Floor

Advertisements

Speaker Pelosi told her members that she would be introducing a mandatory mask policy for the House floor after Louie Gohmert tested positive for the virus.

Manu Raju reported:

New – Pelosi just announced to her members that she would be announcing a mandatory mask policy for the House floor, a move that comes after Louie Gohmert tested postive for covid after not wearing a mask on the floor — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 29, 2020

Advertisements

Even after Gohmert tested positive, some Republicans like Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), are still not wearing masks on the House floor and in hearings. House Republicans will run to Fox News and cry a river about how Pelosi has violated their freedom by making them follow basic health and safety guidelines.

The coronavirus doesn’t care if you are a member of Congress or how much you won your district by in the last election. It could easily spread through Congress just as it is spreading through the rest of the country.

Speaker Pelosi is doing the right thing, and now it is a matter of time until we see how many people Louie Gohmert and his non-mask wearing colleagues infected.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook