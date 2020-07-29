Reports Suggest Federal Agents May Withdraw from Portland

Advertisements

Federal law enforcement may soon leave the city of Portland, Oregon, according to new reports emerging on Wednesday. U.S. agents have clashed with protesters.

The Governor of Oregon Kate Brown is reportedly in negotiations with the White House to remove federal agents from the city, which has been the flash point of recent political rhetoric.

The talks are in the early stages and no agreement has been reached. However, there are other indications that the federal government may be willing to leave.

The Mayor of Seattle, Jenny Durkan, announced late on Tuesday that federal agents were leaving her city.

“[DHS] notified me that federal forces deployed to Seattle have demobilized & left,” the Mayor tweeted.

.@DHSgov notified me that federal forces deployed to Seattle have demobilized & left. The President’s actions to target Democratic cities with federal forces is chilling and increased violence in Portland, Seattle & other cities – exactly what the President intended. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) July 28, 2020

“The President’s actions to target Democratic cities with federal forces is chilling and increased violence in Portland, Seattle & other cities – exactly what the President intended.”

The Mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler, called for talks with the federal government “discuss a cease-fire” on Tuesday – another indication of changing conditions on the ground.

If federal law enforcement withdraws from Portland, as they have from Seattle, it is difficult to see President Donald Trump continuing to push his “law and order” narrative.

