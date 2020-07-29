Republican Louie Gohmert Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Refusing to Wear a Mask

Advertisements

Louie Gohmert has tested positive for Covid-19 following a screening at the White House. He becomes the latest person in President Donald Trump’s orbit to be diagnosed with the illness.

The Republican congressman from Texas was due to fly back to his home state on Wednesday with the President, which is apparently why he was tested. Gohmert had publicly refused to wear a mask.

“I don’t have the Coronavirus, turns out as of yesterday I’ve never had it. But if I get it, you’ll never see me without a mask,” Gohmert told CNN in June.

When he was pressed about the fact asymptomatic people can transmit the virus, Gohmert was equally dismissive. He claimed that since he didn’t have the disease it didn’t matter.

“But I keep being tested and I don’t have it. So I’m not afraid of you, but if I get it I’ll wear a mask,” he said.

Gohmert attended the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing with Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday, though the members of the committee sat at a distance from each other.

Chairman Jerry Nadler called out some Republicans by name for not keeping their masks on. Gohmert was not among them, despite the fact he’s been seen in the Capitol not wearing one.

“I would remind Mr. Jordan, Mr. Biggs and Mr. Johnson to stop violating the rules of the committee,” Nadler said.

“To stop violating the safety of the members of the committee. To stop holding themselves out as not caring by refusing to wear their masks.”

