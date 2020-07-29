Trump Announces He Repealed Fair Housing Rules To Keep Minorities Out Of The Suburbs

Advertisements

Trump isn’t trying to hide the racism behind his repeal of fair housing rules as he proclaimed that he is saving the “suburban lifestyle.”

Trump tweeted:

…Your housing prices will go up based on the market, and crime will go down. I have rescinded the Obama-Biden AFFH Rule. Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2020

Advertisements

Trump is saying loudly and clearly that he is trying to encourage housing discrimination to keep minorities from moving into white neighborhoods. Trump thinks that he can motivate what he believes suburban white voters, who he thinks are terrified racists, into supporting him by promising to keep non-white people away from them.

At a time when the President should be dealing with the pandemic and the collapse of the US economy into the worst recession since the Great Depression, he is trying to divide the country based on race. His comments echo throughout the Republican Party as people like Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) claim that the Democratic Party is anti-white.

Trump isn’t going to be able to win reelection with talk about housing that sounds like it could have come straight out of the mouth of his father.

Donald Trump was sued by the federal government for housing discrimination, so it isn’t a surprise that he is stuck in the 1970s and thinks that every white person is just like him.

The country has changed and Trump’s racist and cynical approach will fall flat in 2020.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook