Trump: Republicans Should “Go Back to School and Learn” Amid Criticism of FBI Money

President Donald Trump said Republican senators should “go back to school and learn amid criticism the inclusion of funding for a new FBI building in the next coronavirus relief package.

“They have been trying to build a new building for many, many years,” Trump said, adding that “People have wanted a new FBI building now for 15 or 20 years.”

“Republicans should go back to school and learn. We need a new building,” he added when asked about GOP criticism of the proposal.

$1.75 billion in funding for a new FBI headquarters in downtown D.C has been included in the new relief package, a move that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) opposed.

“When we get to the end of the process, I would hope all of the non-COVID-related measures are out, no matter what bill they were in at the start,” McConnell told reporters.

The news comes as the GOP faces heavy criticism for adding $8 billion in military equipment spending to their relief package, news that immediately received bipartisan opposition.

Democrats have accused the president of wanting to renovate the J. Edgar Hoover building, which is located across the street from one of his hotels in a bid to stop another commercial development from being developed on the land.