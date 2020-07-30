Former GOP Chair To Coronavirus-Denying Trump Supporters: ‘You Will Die In That Bubble’

Advertisements

Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele delivered some straight talk to those who have been listening to Donald Trump instead of medical experts, telling them that their refusal to take the coronavirus seriously could cost their life.

“For those who don’t think this is serious, those who think that this is some made up China virus that was imported into the country … live in that bubble and you will die in that bubble,” he said.

Steele continued, “I can’t help your stupidity at this point. That’s your risk. It won’t be mine.”

Video:

Former RNC chair Michael Steele to coronavirus deniers: “I can’t help your stupidity at this point. That’s your risk. It won’t be mine.” #ctl #p2 pic.twitter.com/2TD6pjluKU — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) July 31, 2020

Steele said:

The reality of it is: For those who don’t think this is serious, those who think that this is some made up China virus that was imported into the country, you know, live in that bubble and you will die in that bubble. That’s all that can be said. Folks, we cannot stop you from being stupid. We’ve put the information out there. We’ve tried to educate and inform. We’ve got the best and the brightest scientists in the country that have been summarily dismissed by this administration and particularly this president. In fact, you know what the realities are because you have family members and friends who have been sick and dying since this thing began. So I can’t help your stupidity at this point. That’s your risk. It won’t be mine. So my heart goes out to the fallen who have not listened, but at the same time, for those who are, take care, wear the damn mask.

Steele warned Trump supporters ahead of Tulsa rally

Last month, Michael Steele urged MAGA supporters to stay home from Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally, telling them their lives are more important than a campaign event.

“Just stay home, people,” he said at the time. “Stay home.”

While the crowd at Trump’s Tulsa event was far below what folks expected, many people didn’t heed Steele’s warning. There were still thousands in attendance.

One of those rallygoers was Herman Cain, who tragically died Thursday from the coronavirus.

The best thing the American people – Trump supporters, in particular – can do for their wellbeing is to stop listening to the president and start listening to the medical experts.

It could save lives.

