Mike Pompeo Suggests Election Could Be Delayed, FEC Commissioner Says It Can’t Be

Donald Trump’s tweet about delaying November’s election set off a firestorm of reaction on Thursday morning with the President’s allies and critics weighing in.

During testimony before the Senate, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked about the tweet and he hinted that the election could be delayed under certain circumstances.

“In the end, the Department of Justice and others will make that legal determination,” Pompeo said.

"In the end, the Department of Justice and others will make that legal determination" — Mike Pompeo on Trump's tweet suggesting the presidential election should be delayed pic.twitter.com/lmCoolwAg0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 30, 2020

However, the head of the Federal Elections Commission said in no uncertain terms that the executive branch does not have the power to delay the presidential election.

“No, Mr. President. No. You don’t have the power to move the election,” Ellen Weintraub tweeted in response to Trump.

“Nor should it be moved,” she said.

“States and localities are asking you and Congress for funds so they can properly run the safe and secure elections all Americans want. Why don’t you work on that?”

Separately, New York Attorney General Letitia James warned her state would take legal action if necessary to prevent a postponement of the presidential election.

“New York will lead in fighting any of Trump’s efforts to delay the election and deny our right to vote. We are examining all legal options,” she said.

