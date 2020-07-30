Republican Senator John Barrasso: “We Will Not Delay the Election”

Advertisements

A Republican senator has categorically ruled out delaying the presidential election following Donald Trump’s tweet on the subject Thursday morning, causing widespread condemnation.

Wyoming Senator John Barrasso told Fox Business that the election would not be delayed. He repeated his position several times as host Stuart Varney pushed him on mail-in ballots.

“I think we’re going to vote on election day,” the Republican said.

Watch the video:

Fox Business host Stuart Varney seems to be seriously considering the merits of delaying the election Varney: "If we have mail-in-balloting … there is absolutely no way you'll get an election result on election night … that is a mess. What do you think, delay the election?" pic.twitter.com/Chpp9jHm4W — Lis Power (@LisPower1) July 30, 2020

“In the lead up to election day, it will be a secure election and we will — if I have anything to do with it — we will re-elect Donald Trump president of the United States.”

Varney wasn’t satisfied with Barrasso’s assurances, however. He seemed to push the senator toward a postponement, citing supposed problems with vote-by-mail.

Barrasso was consistent, however.

“No, we’re not going to delay the election, Stuart,” he said.

“We’re going to have the election completed and voting completed by election day. It’s going to take a while to get all the votes counted. I am certain — we need to continue to do this state by state.”

“There’s a lot that’s changed because of Coronavirus,” he went on.

“We have been focused and working making sure elections are secure and we will get results. It’s going to take a while, I believe that it will. We may not know on election night the balance of the House of Representatives or the Senate or the presidency.”

“But we will not delay the election.”

