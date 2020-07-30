Tea Party Activist Herman Cain Dies from Coronavirus After Attending Trump’s Tulsa Rally

Advertisements

Business executive and Tea Party activist Herman Cain, once a contender for the Republican presidential nomination, has died from coronavirus after attending President Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally last month.

“Herman Cain — our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us — has passed away,” a statement posted to his website said. “We knew when he was first hospitalized with COVID-19 that this was going to be a rough fight. He had trouble breathing and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. We all prayed that the initial meds they gave him would get his breathing back to normal, but it became clear pretty quickly that he was in for a battle.”

Cain tested positive for coronavirus just 12 days after attending a highly controversial rally President Donald Trump held in Tulsa, Oklahoma against the advice of health experts. Photos of Cain at the event showed he was not wearing a mask.

Cain later defended his decision to attend the rally, writing, “The media worked very hard to scare people out of attending the Trump campaign rally last Saturday night in Tulsa.”

On the same day he went to the hospital, he praised South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem for not requiring masks at an upcoming Trump campaign event.

“Masks will not be mandatory for the event, which will be attended by President Trump. PEOPLE ARE FED UP!” he said at the time.