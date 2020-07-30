Trump Just Tried To Upstage John Lewis’s Funeral As Obama Speaks

Advertisements

Trump gathered the White House Press Pool, even though he had nothing on his schedule, just before Barack Obama spoke at John Lewis’s funeral.

CNN’s Kaitlin Collins reported:

The White House press pool was just abruptly called to gather. President Trump has nothing on his schedule for another 90 minutes. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 30, 2020

Advertisements

Clip of Obama speaking at John Lewis’s funeral:

Obama gets a standing ovation at John Lewis's funeral. pic.twitter.com/9o5xUsTm2Y — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 30, 2020

Former presidents Clinton, Bush, and Obama have each spoken at the funeral. Jimmy Carter sent a letter that was read at the service. Only Trump is absent. The current president refused to show up and pay his respects to Lewis at the Capitol.

Trump can’t stand the media attention being on anyone else. He tried to upstage John McCain’s funeral, which he was not invited to attend, and with all of the cable networks covering the John Lewis funeral, the President once again tried to get the television cameras back on him.

Trump has already disgraced the memory of Rep. Lewis and everything that he fought for by suggesting a delay in the presidential election, and now he is trying to make sure that Barack Obama’s eulogy of a true American hero does not get the attention that it deserves.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook