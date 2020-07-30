Trump Suggests Delaying the Election to Prevent Mail-In Ballot Fraud

1.1k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Advertisements

Donald Trump has suggested delaying November’s election until voter fraud using mail-in ballots is dealt with. There is no evidence of widespread fraud in voting-by-mail.

The President took to Twitter on Thursday to attack mail-in ballots as part of his ongoing attempts to undermine the process. He then veered into a musings about moving the election date.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history,” Trump said.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Advertisements

“It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

It is not possible to simply delay the presidential election in November. The timing is set out in legislation from 1845. Congressional elections will also take place on the same day.

It would require both the House and Senate to approve a postponement and there’s little prospect Democrats will agree.

Earlier on Thursday, the President railed against vote-by-mail and the Democrats.

“Mail-In Voting is already proving to be a catastrophic disaster,” he said.

“Even testing areas are way off. The Dems talk of foreign influence in voting, but they know that Mail-In Voting is an easy way for foreign countries to enter the race.”

“Even beyond that, there’s no accurate count!” he falsely asserted.

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter