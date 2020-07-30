Tucker Carlson Calls Obama A ‘Greasy Politician’ In Unhinged Tantrum Over John Lewis Eulogy

Advertisements

Fox News host Tucker Carlson – whose top writer was forced to resign after he was exposed as a white supremacist – used his primetime program on Thursday to throw a tantrum about Barack Obama’s uplifting eulogy of civil rights hero John Lewis.

During Carlson’s meltdown, he called Obama a “greasy politician” and lectured the 44th president on funeral decorum.

“It’s hard to believe that clip is real, but it is, down to the cloying fake accent, Mr. Hawaii guy,” the Fox host said. “Imagine if some greasy politician showed up at your loved one’s funeral and started throwing around stupid partisan talking points.”

Video:

Tucker Carlson: “Imagine if some greasy politician showed up at your loved one’s funeral and started throwing around stupid partisan talking points about senate procedure.” pic.twitter.com/HWmVfRMgCo — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) July 31, 2020

Carlson whined:

It’s hard to believe that clip is real, but it is. Down to the cloying fake accent, Mr. Hawaii guy. But take three steps back. Imagine if some greasy politician showed up at your loved one’s funeral and started throwing around stupid partisan talking points about Senate procedure. Can you imagine that? You would be shocked if that happened. You’d probably walk out. Desecrating a funeral with campaign slogans? What kind of person would do that? But Democrats in the audience didn’t seem offended. They didn’t blink, they cheered. It all seemed normal to them. And why wouldn’t it? Political power is their religion. It’s not out of place in a church. It’s what they worship. People who will politicize a funeral will do anything, and they’re trying to. Democrats are working systematically to dismantle the core institutions of American life.

John Lewis would’ve appreciated every word of Obama’s eulogy

Despite Tucker Carlson’s grade-school tantrum, the purpose of Obama’s eulogy wasn’t to please right-wing extremists who employ white supremacists.

No, the former president’s speech was meant to honor the life of John Lewis and urge those listening to continue moving his legacy forward through meaningful action.

By just about any measure, Obama’s speech succeeded in both of those areas, and it uplifted a nation that is increasingly exhausted by the toxic presidency of Donald Trump.

Tucker Carlson may not have liked it, but John Lewis would have loved every word of it.

