James Murdoch Leaves News Corp. Over Editorial Decisions

Rupert Murdoch, the Australian billionaire who owns the Fox Corporation is all in on the regular contact seen on Fox News. His sons, James and Lachlan, however, have tried to pull the channels content closer to the middle. It hasn’t gone well.

James Murdoch, at one point, worked on the Fox News side of things. He moved over to the print news side in 2019. But he wasn’t comfortable there either and has announced his resignation from News Corp.

The youngest son of Rupert Murdoch leans to the left when it comes to politics. He is deeply concerned about climate change and donated this year to the Presidential campaign on Pete Buttigieg.

James Murdoch didn’t mince words in his resignation letter to the News Corp. board. He wrote:

“I hereby tender my resignation as a member of the Board of Director of News Corporation, effective as of the date hereof. My resignation is due to disagreements over certain editorial content published by the Company’s news outlets and certain other strategic decisions.”

While News Corporation doesn’t include Fox News, it does include The Wall St. Journal and the New York Post.

The Wall St. Journal has long been seen as a conservative leaning news source. The Editorial Board, though, has been willing to stand up to Donald Trump on certain occasions.

In June, the Journal blasted the President for his inability to articulate a plan for his second term.

The New York Post, though, is extremely friendly to Trump and regularly writes fawning articles about the President.