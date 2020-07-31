Jim Jordan Tries To Get Fauci To Ban Protests Of Trump And Racism

Advertisements

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) tried to get Dr. Anthony Fauci to support ending protests under the guise of stopping the spread of the virus.

Here was the exchange at a House hearing on the administration’s virus response:

Jordan: Do protests increase the spread of the virus?

Advertisements

Fauci: Crowding together, particularly when you’re not wearing a mask, contributes to the spread of the virus.

…..

Jordan: I’m just asking if it contributes to the spread of the virus should we limit it.

Fauci: I’m not in a position to determine what the government can do in a forceful way. I don’t understand what you’re asking me as a public health official to opine on who should get arrested or not. I said crowds. I didn’t say specifically, I didn’t say protests or anything.

….

Jordan: So the protests don’t increase the spread of the virus?

Fauci: I didn’t say that, you’re putting words in my mouth.

Video:

Jim Jordan tries to use the virus to take away the First Amendment right to protest Trump and racism. pic.twitter.com/xG6jfyU1Ta — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 31, 2020

The former party of limited government and individual rights is neither of those things now. Trump’s GOP is all about federal control and violation of liberties and rights. A pandemic makes a handy for Republicans to trample the constitution.

Protests aren’t causing the virus, but Republicans who keep insisting on going back to business as usual, while ignoring public health and the pandemic definitely are.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook