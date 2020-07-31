Trump Campaign Suspends Most TV Spending Less Than 100 Days Before the Election

Advertisements

The Trump campaign has paused the majority of its spending on TV ads amid a “review” of its election strategy. Digital advertising has also been halted for now.

The campaign will reportedly undertake a review following the demotion of campaign manager Brad Parscale. The move comes less than 100 days before the election on 3 November.

A campaign official explained the decision to NBC News.

“With the leadership change in the campaign, there’s understandably a review and fine-tuning of the campaign’s strategy,” the official said.

“We’ll be back on the air shortly, even more forcefully exposing Joe Biden as a puppet of the radical left-wing.”

However, there are other indications that the campaign is not going well and that a review is coming late in the game.

The Trump campaign has moved away from advertising over the last week or so and appears to have no ad buys lined up for then month of August, according to multiple reports.

Meanwhile, the campaign and Trump’s super PAC have are no longer buying radio and TV ads in the crucial battleground state of Michigan. Voters there narrowly backed the President in 2016 and helped deliver him the White House.

By contrast, former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign has increased spending in Michigan. The Democrats are likely hoping to flip the state and rebuild the ‘blue wall.’

