Trump: Testing and High Number of Coronavirus Cases is “A Fake News Weapon”

Advertisements

President Donald Trump slammed House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) in a tweet this morning, claiming that a chart the latter posted showing the United States has more coronavirus cases than Europe is “fake news.”

“Somebody please tell Congressman Clyburn, who doesn’t have a clue, that the chart he put up indicating more CASES for the U.S. than Europe, is because we do MUCH MORE testing than any other country in the World,” Trump wrote. ” If we had no testing, or bad testing, we would show very few CASES.”

The president added: “Our massive testing capability, rather than being praised, is used by the Lamestream Media and their partner, the Do Nothing Radical Left Democrats, as a point of scorn.” He then claimed that “testing, and what we have so quickly done, is used as a Fake News weapon.”

Somebody please tell Congressman Clyburn, who doesn’t have a clue, that the chart he put up indicating more CASES for the U.S. than Europe, is because we do MUCH MORE testing than any other country in the World. If we had no testing, or bad testing, we would show very few CASES.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2020

Advertisements

…..Our massive testing capability, rather than being praised, is used by the Lamestream Media and their partner, the Do Nothing Radical Left Democrats, as a point of scorn. This testing, and what we have so quickly done, is used as a Fake News weapon. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2020

The president’s statements come as a new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds nearly two-thirds of Americans disapprove of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Just 34 percent of respondents said they approve of Trump’s handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, while 66 percent said they disapprove.

Yesterday, the president came under fire this week for claiming that Florida’s coronavirus case numbers are declining even though the number of coronavirus cases in the state are the second-highest in the nation after California.

“The numbers are coming down and coming down very substantially. They’re starting to come down in Florida,” he said on a day Florida reported 216 new deaths due to coronavirus; the following day it reported 252.