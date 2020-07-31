Video from 2004 Shows Trump Failing to Vote in Person, Threatening to Use Absentee Ballot

Advertisements

A newly resurfaced video shows Donald Trump repeatedly failing to vote in person, becoming increasingly angry at the situation and finally using an absentee ballot.

The 2004 clip from Access Hollywood shows Trump with host Billy Bush traveling from polling station to polling station where he tries to vote, only to be told he’s not on the list.

Trump becomes more and more frustrated at the situation until he eventually says he’ll use the absentee ballot. He was trying to cast his vote in the 2004 elections, which was a presidential election year.

“I’m going to fill out the absentee ballot,” an angry Trump says.

Watch the video:

He finally decides to fill out the absentee ballot and then declares his attempt to vote has been a success.

“I just voted,” Trump tells Bush.

“At least you can say the Trumpster doesn’t give up.”

The video has reemerged as now President Trump rails against mail-in voting, which is fundamentally the same as absentee ballots – something his critics have repeatedly explained to him.

On Thursday, Trump caused a wave of bipartisan criticism by suggesting the November election should be delayed until mail-in ballots could be made secure.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA,” he tweeted.

” Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

All the evidence suggests that mail-in ballots are not subject to mass voter fraud.

