More Than 150 More Americans Will Die Of Coronavirus During Trump’s Saturday Golf Round

It’s Saturday in America, which means the president of the United States is golfing at one of his properties on the taxpayers’ dime.

As CNN’s Jim Sciutto noted on Twitter, “President Donald Trump has arrived at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, at 9:59 a.m., per pool. This visit marks Trump’s 376th day at a Trump property and 283rd day at a golf club.”

Set aside the fact that Trump has spent more than a year of his presidency at one of his properties with taxpayers footing the bill each time.

More importantly, the United States is still in the midst of a public health crisis that has claimed the lives of nearly 160,000 Americans. It’s a crisis for which Trump admits he still hasn’t developed a national plan.

As the Lincoln Project pointed out on Twitter, roughly 930 Americans die of the coronavirus each day, which averages out to about 39 per hour.

Over the span of a four-hour round of golf, more than 150 Americans will die from the virus.

Trump has stopped pretending to care about the virus

For a short period between March and May, Trump’s political advisers seemingly convinced him that golfing in the middle of a pandemic would be a bad idea.

But Trump resumed his golf routine over Memorial Day weekend at the end of May, and he hasn’t looked back since – even as the virus has killed more than 1,300 Americans each day for the past four days.

The coronavirus has not slowed down in the United States, but Donald Trump’s capacity to even pretend to care about it has completely vanished.

