WH Official Stephen Miller Broke The Law By Launching Into Anti-Biden Rant On Fox & Friends

535 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Advertisements

White House official Stephen Miller appears to have broken the law during a Friday appearance on Donald Trump’s favorite morning program, Fox & Friends.

According to a new complaint filed by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), Miller violated the Hatch Act by using his official government position for partisan purposes.

The complaint notes that Miller, from the grounds of the White House, “impermissibly mixed official government business with political views about former Vice President Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president.”

Advertisements

Just in case Miller’s violation of the Hatch Act wasn’t clear enough, the Trump campaign’s official Twitter account even posted a clip of the interview.

Senior Advisor Stephen Miller: Obama and Biden delivered “failure and betrayal” to the people of this country pic.twitter.com/2OtfBXa3MM — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) July 31, 2020

A portion of Miller’s comments:

Well as you know Joe Biden is stuck in a basement somewhere and he just emerges every now and again and somebody hands him a notecard and he says whatever his 23 year old staffer tells him to say and then, he dutifully disappears to be seen a week later. As for former President Obama the reality is that for eight years he delivered nothing but failure and betrayal to the people of this country.

As CREW notes in its filing, “This Hatch Act prohibits any executive branch employee from ‘us[ing] his official authority or influence for the purpose of interfering with or affecting the result of an election.'”

Business as usual for this lawless administration

The news that a White House official broke the law on live television might have meant something in previous presidencies, but it’s business as usual for the most lawless administration in history.

In 2019, the Office of Special Counsel found that Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway repeatedly violated the Hatch Act and recommended that she be removed from federal service.

Trump quickly stood by Conway, saying that he wouldn’t fire her for exercising her “free speech.”

In November, the American people will have the opportunity to remove Donald Trump and his band of criminals once and for all.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter