Rep. Jim Clyburn Warns That Trump Is Planning To Not Leave Office If He Loses

Advertisements

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) warned that he thinks that Trump is planning on using emergency powers to install himself as president and not leave office.

Majority Whip Clyburn said:

What I said started about two and a half, maybe three years ago after one of his state of the unions. That I feel very strongly that this man has taken on strong-arm tactics and I feel very strongly that he is Mussolini Putin is Hitler. I said that back then and I believe that. I believe very strongly this guy never had an idea about being want to peacefully transfer power. I don’t think he plans to leave the White House.

Advertisements

He doesn’t plan to have a fair election. I believe that he plans to install himself in some kind of emergency way to continue hold on to office and that is why the American people had better wake up.

I know a little bit about history and I know how countries find their demise. It is when we trail to let democracy and the fundamentals of which is a fair unfair election and why he is trying to put a cloud over this election and floating the idea of postponing the elections. He does not — I saw what — within the last few hours. That is some of the worst stuff I’ve ever heard in my life. This is not a perfect democracy. But it’s better than any other that either exists and I really feel that the fundamentals of being afraid, if are not careful, this country will be lost for our next generation of our children and our grandchildren.

Video:

Rep. Jim Clyburn says that Trump is planning on not leaving office and will try to use emergency powers to install himself as president. pic.twitter.com/nuK8JTOJqS — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 2, 2020

Rep. Clyburn’s point is important. Trump isn’t planning on leaving office peacefully. Those who want to remove him from power are going to have to fight not just to win an election but through after continue on until Inauguration Day.

Trump isn’t going to voluntarily give up power unless he loses in an overwhelming manner, and even then, he is sowing the seeds for claiming that the election was stolen.

Our democracy will need to stand together to extract Donald Trump from the Oval Office.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook