Trump Humiliated As Just 18 Supporters Show Up To Protest Nevada Mail-In Voting

The Chair of the Republican National Committee claimed that Trump supporters were out in full force in Nevada, as she tweeted a picture with 18 people in it.
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted this pic as a show of “strength:”
.@realDonaldTrump’s supporters are out in force today protesting Nevada Dems’ attempts to ram through mass mail-in voting & ballot harvesting.
Dems want to use the pandemic to destroy election integrity.
Help us fight back and https://t.co/tidEkccKCq! pic.twitter.com/xnVYlsRWBP
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 2, 2020
Trump had a meltdown between Saturday night and Sunday morning and posted 51 tweets or mentions calling for immediate litigation to stop Nevada’s expanded mail-in voting.
MSNBC’s Chris Jansing tweeted:
From 10:33 last night to 7:01 this morning, President Trump tweeted or re-tweeted 51 times including a call for “immediate litigation” on mail-in voting in the state of Nevada.
— Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) August 2, 2020
Trump, the Republican Party, and conservative media are freaking out because expanded mail-in voting means that Nevada might not be in play for Donald Trump. The Trump campaign is already every suing county in Pennsylvania to undo the state’s expanded mail-in voting. Pennsylvania is a double whammy for Trump because ballots can be dropped off or mailed in, so slowing down the mail won’t stop Pennsylvania mail-in voting.
Republicans don’t want more people to vote, because a bigger electorate equals defeat for Donald Trump.
Trump spent nearly nine and a half hours trying to rally his supporters, and the best that the RNC can tweet out is a picture of eighteen supporters.
The humiliations are piling up for Trump.
For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.
Follow Jason Easley on Facebook
Mr. Easley is the founder/managing editor and Senior White House and Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association