Trump Humiliated As Just 18 Supporters Show Up To Protest Nevada Mail-In Voting

The Chair of the Republican National Committee claimed that Trump supporters were out in full force in Nevada, as she tweeted a picture with 18 people in it.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted this pic as a show of “strength:”

.@realDonaldTrump’s supporters are out in force today protesting Nevada Dems’ attempts to ram through mass mail-in voting & ballot harvesting. Dems want to use the pandemic to destroy election integrity. Help us fight back and https://t.co/tidEkccKCq! pic.twitter.com/xnVYlsRWBP — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 2, 2020

Trump had a meltdown between Saturday night and Sunday morning and posted 51 tweets or mentions calling for immediate litigation to stop Nevada’s expanded mail-in voting.

MSNBC’s Chris Jansing tweeted:

From 10:33 last night to 7:01 this morning, President Trump tweeted or re-tweeted 51 times including a call for “immediate litigation” on mail-in voting in the state of Nevada. — Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) August 2, 2020

Trump, the Republican Party, and conservative media are freaking out because expanded mail-in voting means that Nevada might not be in play for Donald Trump. The Trump campaign is already every suing county in Pennsylvania to undo the state’s expanded mail-in voting. Pennsylvania is a double whammy for Trump because ballots can be dropped off or mailed in, so slowing down the mail won’t stop Pennsylvania mail-in voting.

Republicans don’t want more people to vote, because a bigger electorate equals defeat for Donald Trump.

Trump spent nearly nine and a half hours trying to rally his supporters, and the best that the RNC can tweet out is a picture of eighteen supporters.

The humiliations are piling up for Trump.

