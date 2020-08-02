White House Claims Trump Works On Virus Bill From The Golf Course

Advertisements

The White House is now claiming that Trump is fully available and that he is doing work on the coronavirus relief bill while he golfs.

NBC News’s Kelly O’Donnell tweeted:

The president is back at his Virginia golf course today. Sec. Mnuchin told reporters the president is fully available to negotiators working toward a covid relief deal. Mnuchin said he and CoS Meadows spoke to the president 8 or 9 times this weekend about the talks. — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) August 2, 2020

The latest White House clean up operation came after White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were caught by reporters claiming that Trump was directly involved in the negotiations while he was out golfing. The administration officials admitted that they had not spoken to Trump since before they went into the negotiation on Saturday.

During a pandemic when hundreds of thousands of Americans have died and millions have been sickened, Donald Trump wants the nation to believe that he is working on a pandemic relief bill in between shots on the golf course.

Trump is golfing while Americans are suffering through the worst simultaneous economic and public health crisis in US history.

If the White House put as much effort into dealing with the coronavirus as they do for covering up for Trump’s uncaring laziness, the country wouldn’t be a laughingstock around the world.

