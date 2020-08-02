Trump Promised To Sign A New Healthcare Plan Today. Instead, He’s Golfing.

Advertisements

Exactly two weeks ago, Trump promised to sign a new healthcare plan today, but instead, he’s spending the day golfing.

As Sahil Kapur noted:

When I asked the White House about Trump’s promised health care plan, they sent a statement from @PressSec pointing to his recent executive orders on prescription drugs and adding, “There will be more action to come in the coming weeks.” — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 2, 2020

On Fox News Sunday two weeks ago, Trump said:

We’re signing a health care plan within two weeks, a full and complete health care plan that the Supreme Court decision on DACA gave me the right to do. So we’re going to solve — we’re going to sign an immigration plan, a health care plan, and various other plans. And nobody will have done what I’m doing in the next four weeks. The Supreme Court gave the President of the United States powers that nobody thought the President had, by approving, by doing what they did — their decision on DACA. And DACA’s going to be taken care of also. But we’re getting rid of it because we’re going to replace it with something much better.

What we got rid of already, which was most of Obamacare, the individual mandate. And that I’ve already won on. And we won also on the Supreme Court. But the decision by the Supreme Court on DACA allows me to do things on immigration, on health care, on other things that we’ve never done before. And you’re going to find it to be a very exciting two weeks.

Trump’s healthcare plan, just like the Republican replacement plan for Obamacare doesn’t exist.

Four years ago, Trump got away with lying about random things, but as president, things have changed. People are not only remembering, but they are reminding the rest of the country of his lies.

