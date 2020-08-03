Nancy Pelosi Says She Doesn’t Have Confidence in Dr. Deborah Birx

Advertisements

Nancy Pelosi doesn’t have confidence in a senior member of the White House Coronavirus task force. She’s accused the Trump administration of spreading misinformation.

The Speaker of the House told ABC over the weekend that Dr. Deborah Birx did not enjoy her confidence because of the false information that President Donald Trump has been spreading.

She also said Trump officials weren’t being realistic about fighting the virus.

“When you … reduce the spread, you can open up the schools, when you reduce the rate of infection in a community,” she said.

“But until you do that, you have to be very careful.”

Watch the video:

JUST IN: “I think the president has been spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his appointee so, I don’t have confidence there, no,” Speaker Pelosi tells @MarthaRaddatz when asked is she has confidence in Dr. Deborah Birx. https://t.co/qvp1ZOU4QD pic.twitter.com/z6tb8ozO61 — ABC News (@ABC) August 2, 2020

Pelosi was asked about reports that she had accused Birx of spreading disinformation at a closed door meeting on Covid-19. Though she didn’t address the issue directly, the implication was clear.

“I think the President is spreading disinformation about the virus,” Pelosi said.

“And she is his appointee so, I don’t have confidence there, no.”

Birx has been one of the most prominent members of the Coronavirus task force, alongside Dr. Anthony Fauci. However, Birx has faced increasing criticism.

