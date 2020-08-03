Trump Accuses Nevada of “Coup”, Threatens to Sue to Stop Mail-In Voting

Advertisements

Donald Trump has threatened to sue the state of Nevada to prevent the extension of mail-in voting in the state. In an early morning tweet, the President accused the governor of a coup.

Nevada approved legislation on Sunday that will automatically send mail-in ballots to all voters in the state – something several other states already do. Governor Stephen Sisolak will sign the new measure. He is a Democrat.

“In an illegal late night coup, Nevada’s clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state,” Trump wrote on Monday.

In an illegal late night coup, Nevada’s clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state. Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation. Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court! https://t.co/cNSPINgCY7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2020

Advertisements

“Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation.”

Trump’s remark about the U.S. Postal Service is interesting considering he has refused to bail out the struggling organization in a move some believe will harm the election process.

“Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court!” Trump tweeted.

President Trump has repeatedly claimed – without evidence – that mail-in ballots are subject to massive voter fraud. Despite this, Republicans have pushed to expand access to vote-by-mail.

Trump’s continuing crusade against mail-in ballots could do serious damage to Republicans’ chances in November, as many of his voters could boycott voting by mail.

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter