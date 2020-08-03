Posted on by Darragh Roche

Trump Accuses Nevada of “Coup”, Threatens to Sue to Stop Mail-In Voting

Advertisements

Donald Trump has threatened to sue the state of Nevada to prevent the extension of mail-in voting in the state. In an early morning tweet, the President accused the governor of a coup.

Nevada approved legislation on Sunday that will automatically send mail-in ballots to all voters in the state – something several other states already do. Governor Stephen Sisolak will sign the new measure. He is a Democrat.

“In an illegal late night coup, Nevada’s clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state,” Trump wrote on Monday.

Advertisements

“Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation.”

Trump’s remark about the U.S. Postal Service is interesting considering he has refused to bail out the struggling organization in a move some believe will harm the election process.

“Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court!” Trump tweeted.

President Trump has repeatedly claimed – without evidence – that mail-in ballots are subject to massive voter fraud. Despite this, Republicans have pushed to expand access to vote-by-mail.

Trump’s continuing crusade against mail-in ballots could do serious damage to Republicans’ chances in November, as many of his voters could boycott voting by mail.

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter