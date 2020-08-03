Trump Adviser Crumbles When Ari Melber Shows Him Proof That Obama Built A Stronger Economy

Advertisements

Trump campaign adviser Steve Cortes was humiliated by MSNBC’s Ari Melber on Monday after claiming that Donald Trump “built the greatest economy in American history,” before the pandemic wiped it all away.

Melber was quick to pummel Cortes with a fact-check, pointing out that Trump’s pre-pandemic economy wasn’t even as strong as Barack Obama’s, let alone the greatest in American history.

“I will just tell you – because it sounds like you don’t want to play news show – it was about 11 million jobs created (under Obama),” the MSNBC host said. “It was about 6.7 million jobs created under the Trump administration.”

Advertisements

“So by that standard, I wouldn’t say greatest in history,” Melber added. “I would say less than the prior administration.”

Video:

Ari Melber drops a brutal fact-check after a Trump campaign adviser claims the president “built the greatest economy in American history.” #ctl #p2 pic.twitter.com/dM0qOkQmaX — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) August 4, 2020

Ari Melber said:

Steve, I thought you might go there, and let’s get into it because you’re making a claim. … You’re making an empirical claim this was the greatest jobs program ever. You said ever in history. We’ll just look at the previous administration. … It’s not a quiz show, sir, but it is a news show. We are going to play news show. That’s where there are facts and there are questions and I’m going to give you the ball back. … But first, whether you can answer it or not, I will just tell you – because it sounds like you don’t want to play news show – it was about 11 million jobs created. And let’s compare. Pre-COVID, to be as fair as possible, it was about 6.7 million jobs created under the Trump administration. So by that standard, I wouldn’t say greatest in history, I would say less than the prior administration.

Trump’s claims about the economy have always been bogus

Like everything else in his life, Donald Trump inherited something he didn’t create – in this case, a strong economy – and slapped his name on it.

But the moment a legitimate crisis hit his desk and Trump had to actually govern the country, it all came crashing down.

Now, not only are 160,000 Americans dead from a virus that Trump spent months downplaying, but millions are out of work without any safety net underneath them.

Donald Trump spent three years coasting on the economy he inherited from Barack Obama, but his incompetence finally caught up with him. Now the country is paying the price.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter