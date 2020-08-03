Trump And His Kids Could Go To Prison As DA Confirms Criminal Bank Fraud Investigation

Advertisements

Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance is investigating President Donald Trump, his company, and his kids for bank and insurance fraud.

The New York Times reported:

The Manhattan district attorney’s office suggested on Monday that it has been investigating President Trump and his company for possible bank and insurance fraud, a significantly broader inquiry than the prosecutors have acknowledged in the past.

The office of the district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., made the disclosure in a new federal court filing arguing Mr. Trump’s accountants should have to comply with its subpoena seeking eight years of his personal and corporate tax returns. Mr. Trump has asked a judge to declare the subpoena invalid.

The prosecutors did not directly identify the focus of their inquiry but said that “undisputed” news reports last year about Mr. Trump’s business practices make it clear that the office had a legal basis for the subpoena.

The allegations of bank and insurance fraud have been stuck to Trump for two years. it is not speculation anymore. The President Of The United States is under criminal investigation for bank and insurance fraud. Decades of Trump family lies on loan applications and insurance forms are coming back to haunt them.

The Trump Organization is also under investigation, which means that Trump’s children, Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka Trump are all subject to a potential criminal indictment.

If Trump doesn’t win the election in November, he could become the first president to end up in prison.

