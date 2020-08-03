Trump Campaign Is Blowing Ad Money in Areas He Has No Chance of Winning

Advertisements

Donald Trump won the 2016 election by the thinnest of margins. The places that put him over the top, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Florida were closely contested states where his campaign spent an awful lot of money to put himself over the top.

Ad money will again be important during the 2020 election. And how the Biden and Trump campaigns spend their fundraising dollars can make a big difference. So it’s curious that the Trump campaign is spending funds in areas where he has little to no chance of winning.

According to Medium Buying, Team Trump is again buying television spots in the Washington DC area. This is the 3rd time in the last 3 months that the campaign has devoted resources to the heavily Democratic area.

Donald Trump only garnered 4.1% of the Washington DC vote in 2016 compared to 90.9% for Clinton. Clinton won Maryland by a margin of 60-33 and and she won Virginia by nearly 6 points. Virginia has become increasingly blue over the last 10 years.

Priorities USA Communications Director Josh Schwerin said of the strange ad buy, “One thing that survived the Trump campaign ad strategy reset is the need to light money on fire by advertising to Trump on Fox and Friends.”

The entire Trump campaign is in a time of tumult. After the President’s disastrous Tulsa, Oklahoma rally, campaign manager Brad Parscale was demoted and Bill Stepien took his place.

The Biden campaign has been healthily been out-raising his opponent since he’s become the presumed Democratic nominee. In the month of June Biden took in $141 million to Trump’s $131 million.