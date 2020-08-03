Trump Flips Out And Says The Post Office Can’t Handle Delivering Mail-In Ballots

Advertisements

Trump has a new excuse for why people can’t vote by mail. At the White House coronavirus briefing, he said the Post Office couldn’t handle delivering mail-in ballots.

Trump said:

This is something that’s so messed up, and by the way, I have to say, the Post Office, for many, many years, has been, you know, run if a fashion that hasn’t been great. Great workers and everything, but they have old equipment, very old equipment. And I don’t think the Post Office is prepared for a thing like this. You have to ask the people at the Post Office, but how can the Post Office be expected to handle — they have regular mailing, and then now on top of that, they have the internet where you have Amazon and these companies doing, you know, all the buys instead of going to a department store, they buy through mail. So you have massive numbers of purchases now going through the Post Office, purchases of items and gifts. And that’s a tremendous strain on the Post Office.

Video:

Trump's new excuse to stop mail-in voting is that the Post Office can't handle delivering ballots. pic.twitter.com/GTn6Qra2s9 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 3, 2020

Trump’s basic excuse is that the Postal Service, whose function is to deliver the mail, is incapable of handling mail-in ballots. The Postal Service handles the holiday season every year, so they can probably handle some ballots.

Trump keeps hurting his party every time he goes off on one of these rants about not voting by mail. The President isn’t deterring Democrats from voting with his rants. He is only scaring Republicans and convincing them not to mail in their ballot for him in November.

