ER Doctor Shreds Trump For Showing Zero Empathy For 160,000 Dead Americans

Emergency room physician, Dr. Megan Ranney, called out Donald Trump for dismissing 160,000 American deaths and failing to come up with a national pandemic strategy more than six months into this public health crisis.

In a discussion with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, Dr. Ranney blasted Trump for acting as though the U.S. coronavirus casualties are meaningless, particularly during his disastrous Axios interview.

Dr. Ranney also debunked Trump’s claim that his administration is doing everything in its power to stop the coronavirus.

“The claim that we are doing everything is just blatantly false,” the doctor said. “The federal government still lacks a comprehensive national strategy around testing, around personal protective equipment, or around national mandates for masking.”

Dr. Ranney said:

There are two things that strike me about that (Axios) interview. The first is the dismissal of the deaths. And as an emergency physician who has sat at the bedside of people who have died from COVID-19, I can tell you that these deaths are not meaningless to the doctors and nurses, much less to the families left behind. The second thing is the claim that we are doing everything is just blatantly false. A little over a week ago, I and a number of other physicians and public health experts signed a letter calling for the United States to finally create a national strategy. We made similar pleas early in March when this virus was just being identified on our shores. The federal government still lacks a comprehensive national strategy around testing, around personal protective equipment, or around national mandates for masking or other efforts that we know can stem the spread of this virus.

Trump’s trying to save his reelection campaign, not the American people

It quickly became clear when Donald Trump resumed his daily coronavirus briefings last month that the purpose of the events was to play damage control and save his ailing reelection campaign, not offer any real solutions to this ongoing crisis.

After all, he has yet to develop or release any sort of national pandemic plan, and the United States is more than six months into this crisis. There is no indication that any such plan will ever emerge from the White House.

It’s bad enough that more than 160,000 Americans have died after Donald Trump spent months playing politics and ignoring this deadly virus. It’s worse that he doesn’t seem to even care.

