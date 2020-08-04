Neil Young Sues Trump For Illegal Use Of His Music At Rallies

Advertisements

Neil Young is doing more than telling Donald Trump to stop using his music. He is suing Trump to get him to stop the unauthorized use at his rallies.

According to TMZ, Young has filed a lawsuit against Trump:



Neil Young just went after President Trump’s campaign in court for using his songs at rallies … and the rocker isn’t pulling any punches.

In his lawsuit, Neil claims the President’s campaign is still playing his classics “Rockin’ in the Free World” and “Devil’s Sidewalk” at rallies. According to the docs, Neil says he “in good conscience cannot allow his music to be used as a ‘theme song’ for a divisive, un-American campaign of ignorance and hate.”

Trump has been using Rockin’ In The Free World for quite a while now and was warned by Young to stop using his music after it turned out at the President’s rally in Tulsa. Trump has been illegally using Young’s music since 2015.

There are few musicians who are more opposite in values from Donald Trump than Neil Young, who endorsed Bernie Sanders in 2016, and Joe Biden in 2020.

