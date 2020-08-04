Trump And The RNC Are Currently Trying To Limit Voting Access In 17 States

Advertisements

Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee are teaming up to wage war on voting access in more than a dozen states with 90 days until the November elections.

As MSNBC’s Chris Hayes pointed out on Tuesday, Trump and the GOP aren’t even trying to hide this coordinated effort to “bar people from voting by mail.”

“The RNC now lists a total of 17 states where they and the Trump campaign are engaged in legal battles related to mail-in voting,” the MSNBC host reported. “This is a full, concerted effort by the entire Trump administration and, crucially, the Republican party … to undermine the legitimacy of the election.”

Advertisements

Hayes also pointed out that as Trump actively slows down the U.S. Postal Service, he is fighting to limit other avenues people can use to return their ballots, like drop boxes.

“You can’t use the drop boxes, so you gotta use the mail, which we’re slowing down,” Hayes said. “That’s the play.”

Video:

“This is a full, concerted effort by the entire Trump administration and, crucially, the Republican party … to undermine the legitimacy of the election,” Chris Hayes sounds the alarm about the Trump-GOP effort to hijack the election. #ctl #p2 pic.twitter.com/CN4kK0Vsmp — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) August 5, 2020

Hayes said:

The Trump campaign is suing state and county election officials in Pennsylvania, saying that their use of drop boxes for mail-in ballots is unconstitutional. The campaign is asking a federal court to bar them in November. Think about that. You can’t use the drop boxes, so you gotta use the mail, which we’re slowing down. That’s the play. In Nevada, the state Republican Party and Republican National Committee sued Clark County officials in June in part over their plan to mail absentee ballots to ‘inactive voters’. And President Trump threatened further legal action just yesterday after the governor of that state, Steve Sisolak, signed a bill ensuring that all of the citizens in his state can vote by mail in November, a very common sense approach when it might be dangerous to go to the polls. In fact, the RNC now lists a total of 17 states where they and the Trump campaign are engaged in legal battles related to mail-in voting and other ways they say Democrats are assaulting the integrity of our elections. Of course, assaulting the integrity of the elections meaning here making sure people can vote. This is a full, concerted effort by the entire Trump administration and, crucially, the Republican party … to undermine the legitimacy of the election, to cast aspersions on voting by mail, and attempt to actually bar people from voting by mail, all while we’re in a deadly pandemic that has killed almost 160,000 of our fellow Americans.

Half of the states targeted by Trump and the RNC are key battlegrounds

Of the 17 states where Republicans are actively trying to make it harder for folks to vote, nearly half of them are battleground states that could very well decide the election in November.

According to the RNC website, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Florida, Arizona, Iowa, North Carolina and Nevada are places where Trump and the GOP are currently fighting to limit access to voting.

All of this points to one obvious conclusion: Donald Trump knows he’s losing this election to Joe Biden, so he’s teaming up with the RNC to steal it.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter