Trump Appears to Criticize the Civil Rights Act: “How Has It Worked Out?”

Donald Trump seemed to criticize the Civil Rights Act during a blockbuster interview released on Tuesday. The President questioned how the landmark legislation had worked out.

Trump spoke to Axios’ Jonathan Swan about the late Congressman and Civil Rights icon John Lewis. Saying he’d done more for Black Americans than anyone except maybe Abraham Lincoln, the President appeared to criticize the historic law.

“I did more for the Black community than anybody with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln, whether you like it or not,” Trump said.

Watch the video:

Trump claims again that he's done more for African Americans than any other president except for Lincoln. Swan asks, "More than Lyndon Johnson?" Trump's response? "I think I did, yeah." 🤯 cc: @ProjectLincoln pic.twitter.com/j9bHeuo7RN — Alexander Vassiliadis 😷 (@vassiliadisss) August 4, 2020

“You believe you did more than Lyndon Johnson, who passed the Civil Rights Act?” Swan asked.

“I think I did, yeah,” the President said.

“Lyndon Johnson! He passed the Civil Rights Act,” Swan reminded him.

“Ask, ask: how has it worked out? If you take a look at what Lyndon Johnson did. How has it worked out?” Trump said.

“You think the Civil Rights Act was a mistake?” Swan asked.

Trump did not directly respond to Swan’s last question but he repeated his work on prison reform, which has been his refrain when talking about African Americans.

