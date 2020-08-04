Trump’s Axios Interview Was A 37 Minute Non-Stop Disaster

Advertisements

Trump gave an interview that confirmed what the vast majority already believe about his virus response and made him a one-term president.

Trump shrugged off coronavirus deaths as it is what it is, “They’re dying. That’s true. It is what it is. It is under control as much as you can control it. This is a horrible plague that beset us.”

Video of Trump saying it is what it is:

Trump tells his supporters that they are just going to have to live with possibly getting coronavirus and dying. pic.twitter.com/GgGfixcCqq — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 4, 2020

Trump spent more time bragging about his ratings on Fox News for his Tulsa rally than he spent discussing the deaths from the coronavirus.

Here is Trump inflating his Tulsa crowd size:

Trump is trying to make everybody forget the empty arena in Tulsa by claiming that 12,000 were there. Only a little more than 6,000 people attended by the official count. pic.twitter.com/jullpCH5k6 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 4, 2020

Trump understated the coronavirus death toll and kept trying to claim that cases are going down even though they have been increasing. The President wouldn’t commit to a date when the American people could have access to same-day coronavirus testing. Trump claimed that other countries are faking their pandemic data.

Video of the full interview:

Americans always want a president who acts like they are in control of the country. The Axios interview was such a disaster because it revealed that he is completely out of control, and at war with facts and reality.

Outside of the Trump diehards, it would be difficult to watch the interview and see a president who is in control and steering the national ship toward calmer waters.

The problem that the Trump campaign is facing is that their strategy in both 2016 and 2020 was/is based on making the election about their opponent, but in 2020, Trump keeps giving interviews like the ones he gave to Axios and Fox News Sunday that make the election a referendum on Trump.

Trump believes that he is his own spokesperson, but the more he talks, the more he seals his fate as a one-term president.

