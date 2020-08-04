With No Evidence, Trump Claims Beirut Blast Was A Bomb

Advertisements

Trump offered no evidence during what was supposed to be a coronavirus briefing, but he claimed that the blast that ripped through Beirut was a bomb.

Trump said, “America’s deepest sympathies to the people of Lebanon where reports indicate that many, many people were killed of hundreds more were very badly wounded in a large explosion in Beirut. Our prayers go out to all the victims and their families, the United States stands toward assist Lebanon. We have a very good relationship with the people of Lebanon and we will be there to help. It looks like a terrible attack.”

Video:

With no evidence, Trump calls the explosion in Beirut an attack, which is just Trump reacting to what he saw on TV. pic.twitter.com/JJYZt71Qx9 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 4, 2020

Trump later claimed that his “great generals” told him it was a bomb, “It would seem like it based on the explosion. I met with some of our great generals and they just seem to feel that it was. This was not some kind of a manufacturing explosion type of event. This was, seems to be, according to them, they would know better than I would, they seem to think it was an attack. A bomb of some kind.”

Video:

Trump says his great generals think that the explosion in Lebanon was an attack. Again, Trump offers no actual evidence. pic.twitter.com/01Uk8NMu7V — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 4, 2020

Lebanon said the blast was caused by unsecured ammonium nitrate stored next to a fireworks factory:

BREAKING: Lebanese Prime Minister says #Beirut explosions caused by an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate left unsecured for 6 years in a warehouse. He vows to punish officials responsible. 50+ dead, 3,000 injured, hospitals overwhelmed. — Bill Neely (@BillNeelyNBC) August 4, 2020

It is dangerous for the world to have a President Of The United States who offers baseless opinions based on what he appears to have seen on television.

The government of Lebanon said it wasn’t a bomb, but that didn’t stop Trump from using his bully pulpit to spread false and inaccurate information.

