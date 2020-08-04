Trump Sabotages Republicans On Mail-In Voting In Briefing Fiasco

Advertisements

Trump claimed during the coronavirus briefing that mail-in voting is only safe if the governor is a Republican, like in Florida.

Trump said:

So Florida has a great Republican governor. And it had a great Republican governor. Ron Desantis, Rick Scott, two great Republican governors. And over a long period of time they’ve been able to get the absentee ballots extremely professionally. Florida is different from other states. In Nevada, we have a governor, he said let’s just sends out millions of ballots. The post office cannot be prepared. I haven’t spent on to the post office about it. I don’t know how they could be prepared. Florida has been working this for years. And they have a very good system of mail-in. And that would be absentee or even beyond that. So in the case of Florida, there are not too many people who would qualify.

Florida is a very well run state. They’ve done a great job. Low taxes and everything. They’ve got a great system of absentee ballots. Even in the case of mail-in ballots. The postal services have built up. It takes a long time. When you look at the Carolyn Maloney election, I think they give you the story. I think you have to do that election over. That election is no good. You have to take a look in New York. It is only for a relatively small number of ballots. I think they have to do it over. The Times wrote a big story about it yesterday. It is a disaster. Nobody can know what the election result is.

In the case of Florida, they’ve done a great job. They’ve been doing it over many years and made it really terrific. So for Florida, you can mail in your ballots. You don’t have to go in maybe a couple other states. They’ve worked out a state. In the case of Nevada, they’ll be voting in a matter of weeks. And you can’t do that. I can’t imagine the post office can do it. All of a sudden, it is supposed to be dealing in millions of ballots. Florida has done a great job. If you mail in your ballot in Florida, it will matter.

Video:

Trump makes it clear that he thinks mail-in voting is only safe if the governor is a Republican. pic.twitter.com/Tmbkd1yRKh — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 4, 2020

Trump only wants mail-in voting in states where there is a Republican governor, and he thinks he is going to win. He is telling his supporters not to send in their mail-in ballots in swing states with Democratic governors.

Trump has once again, opened his mouth, and shot himself in the foot on mail-in voting.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook

