WATCH: Trump Says When Governors Tell Media They’re Unhappy With His COVID Response, They’re Lying for Politcal Reasons

Many of the country’s governors have been unhappy with the White House’s response and direction when is comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. And this isn’t just a Democratic lawmaker issue, Republicans have been upset as as well.

According to Trump, however, he gets a different message from these governors when he speaks with them on the phone. Today the President said that the lawmakers change their tune when they speak with the media for “political reasons.”

During today’s COVID-19 briefing, Trump told reporters, “The governors of other states, and uh, when we get on the phone with them they’re very happy. That I can tell you.”

The President continued, “No complaints from any of them, they’re very, very happy. What they say to you separately maybe will change for poltical reasons, but they are very happy with the job we’ve done.”

Trump claims all the governors are happy with the job he has done, and they are lying when they talk to the media. pic.twitter.com/jwthiTFtzP — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) August 4, 2020

Republican governors have been more than willing to talk about their feelings on the White House’s COVID response. The loudest of these has been Larry Hogan the Governor of Maryland.

Hogan penned an op-ed about his issues with the Trump administration in the Washington Post, a news source the President frequently refers to as “fake news.”

Hogan wrote: