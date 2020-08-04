WATCH: Trump Tells Fox’s Lou Dobbs He’ll be Transparent About UFO’s

Advertisements

The President of the United States has a number of different and interesting privileges. Among those privileges is hearing any information the government might have on alien life form. And for many Americans, this subject is fascinating.

Lou Dobbs, Fox News host and Trump fan, is one of the those citizens who’s very interested in UFO’s. Dobbs spoke to the President recently about the topic. And Trump promised the Fox host that he’ll be totally honest with him about what he know.

The pundit asked the President, “A lot of my friends of very concerned about what the federal government is doing when it comes to UFOs. Are you going to commit more resources to exploring UFOs and opening the documents to the public?”

Advertisements

Trump responded, “Well, I think you’re the — probably in this country — you’re the UFO expert, so I’m going to be totally guided by the great Lou Dobbs. And I will tell you that I’ll do whatever you ask me to do, including total transparency.”

A delighted Dobbs gushed, “Well Mr. President, I couldn’t have asked for a better answer, thank you. Thank you so much, I’ll be calling your office soon to get that underway.”

In June, Trump discussed the possibility of alien life with his son, Donald Jr. After his son asked him to divulge what he knew, the President responded, “I won’t talk to you about what I know about it, but it’s very interesting.”

You can watch a clip of the interview below, courtesy of Fox News: