Biden Turns The Tables And Causes A Trump Cognitive Test Backfire

Advertisements

Joe Biden has forcefully rejected the idea that he should take a cognitive test as Donald Trump continues to brag about passing one and the Trump campaign tries to make mental agility a campaign issue.

During an interview with CBS’ Errol Barnett at a conference of Black and Latino journalists, Biden poured scorn on the idea that he should take the same test Trump took.

“No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test?” Biden said.

Advertisements

“C’mon man,” he said. “That’s like saying, ‘You — before you got on this program you took a test where you’re taking cocaine or not, what do you think? Huh? Are you a junkie?”

Barnett asked what Biden would say to the President “who brags about his test and makes your mental state an issue for voters?”

“Well, if he can’t figure out the difference between an elephant and a lion, I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about,” Biden laughed.

“Look, c’mon man, I know you’re trying to goad me, but I’m so … looking [forward] to have an opportunity to sit or stand with the president on the debates.”

Trump has repeatedly bragged about passing a basic test given to assess potential dementia. He clashed with Fox News’ Chris Wallace about the supposed difficulty of the questions.

“Let’s take a test right now. Let’s go down, Joe, and I will take a test. Let him take the same test that I took,” Trump has said.

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter