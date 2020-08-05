Mitch McConnell Crushed As Democrats Win On Extending Unemployment Benefits

Advertisements

Sen. Mitch McConnell admitted defeat and said that he will bring a compromise virus relief bill that will need Democratic votes to the Senate floor.

McConnell said:

It’s not going to produce a kumbaya moment. But the American people in the end need help.

If you’re looking for total consensus among Republican senators, you’re not going to find it. We do have division about what to do.

What we’re hoping for here is a bipartisan proposal negotiated by the president of the United States and his team that can sign a bill into law and the Democratic majority in the House that can appeal to a significant percentage of Republicans in the House and the Senate.

McConnell’s change in tone is a dramatic admission that he didn’t have the votes to do what he and Trump wanted to do, which was to cut expanded unemployment benefits to workers who lost their jobs and can’t find new ones.

If McConnell puts a bill on the Senate floor that provides aid to cities and states, while extending expanded unemployment benefits, it will pass both the House and Senate.

In the end, Democrats stood tall and did what was right for the American people, and provided a clear choice to voters in November.

