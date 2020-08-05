New Lincoln Project Ad Brands Jared Kushner “Secretary of Failure”

The Lincoln Project has slammed Jared Kushner as “Secretary of Failure” in a new ad highlighting the Trump administration’s mishandling of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The conservative group campaigning to defeat President Donald Trump took aim at his son-in-law, who is also a senior White House official. The new doesn’t hold back, accusing Kushner of never meeting a problem he couldn’t “fuck up.”
“Jared Kushner is a failure,” the Lincoln Project said in a statement released with the ad on Wednesday. “Being rich doesn’t require skill, a pandemic response does.”
Watch the video:
The ad also pointed to Kushner father, saying he was a slumlord and a convicted felon, before morphing a photo of his father into Kushner, implying an unbroken pattern of criminality.
“Jared Kushner doesn’t care about your life or mine,” said Lincoln Project co-founder Reed Galen.
“He thought the pandemic was just another political prop — and now we’re all suffering. He is beyond evil.”
The Lincoln Project also reemphasized its central goal of removing Trump from office in 2020: “Defeating Trumpism means defeating cronies like Jared. Come November 3rd, it’s time to clean house. ”
Kushner has played a major role in dealing with the Coronavirus and has been widely criticized for his inadequate and reportedly partisan reaction to the deadly pandemic.
Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter
Darragh Roche is a journalist covering U.S. politics and media