New Lincoln Project Ad Brands Jared Kushner “Secretary of Failure”

The Lincoln Project has slammed Jared Kushner as “Secretary of Failure” in a new ad highlighting the Trump administration’s mishandling of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The conservative group campaigning to defeat President Donald Trump took aim at his son-in-law, who is also a senior White House official. The new doesn’t hold back, accusing Kushner of never meeting a problem he couldn’t “fuck up.”

“Jared Kushner is a failure,” the Lincoln Project said in a statement released with the ad on Wednesday. “Being rich doesn’t require skill, a pandemic response does.”

Watch the video:

The ad also pointed to Kushner father, saying he was a slumlord and a convicted felon, before morphing a photo of his father into Kushner, implying an unbroken pattern of criminality.

“Jared Kushner doesn’t care about your life or mine,” said Lincoln Project co-founder Reed Galen.

“He thought the pandemic was just another political prop — and now we’re all suffering. He is beyond evil.”

The Lincoln Project also reemphasized its central goal of removing Trump from office in 2020: “Defeating Trumpism means defeating cronies like Jared. Come November 3rd, it’s time to clean house. ”

Kushner has played a major role in dealing with the Coronavirus and has been widely criticized for his inadequate and reportedly partisan reaction to the deadly pandemic.

