NY Prosecutors Subpoena Deutsche Bank as Part of Criminal Investigation into Trump’s Business Practices

The New York Times reports that New York prosecutors have subpoenaed Deutsche Bank as part of the criminal investigation into President Donald Trump’s business activities. Times reporters say the movie is “a sign that their criminal investigation into Mr. Trump’s business practices is more wide-ranging than previously known.”

The subpoena was issued by the Manhattan district attorney’s office last year. Deutsche Bank has been the president’s longtime lender since the 1990s, and prosecutors seek financial records that Trump and his company provided to the bank..

In a new filing, prosecutors said that “undisputed” assertions in earlier court documents, as well as news coverage of Trump’s business practices, prompted the widening of the legal basis for the subpoena. Deutsche Bank complied.

The criminal investigation originally seemed to be focused on Trump’s personal and corporate tax returns. This was part of an effort to locate hush money payments made to two women, including adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who claimed to have had affairs with the future president.

Deutsche Bank’s “response to the subpoena reinforces the seriousness of the legal threat the district attorney’s investigation poses for Mr. Trump, his family and his company, which in recent years have faced — and for the most part fended off — an onslaught of regulatory, congressional and criminal inquiries,” the Times reported.