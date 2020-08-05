Poll: Most Voters Are Opposed to Delaying November’s Election

Advertisements

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, 66 percent of registered voters are opposed to delaying November’s election despite common concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and President Donald Trump’s continued push against mail-in voting.

The poll found that eight in 10 Democrats and five in 10 Republicans are opposed to postponing the election. Only 23 percent––a number Reuters noted constituted mostly Republicans––supported a possible delay. 11 percent were undecided.

Asked about President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the election be postponed, 54 percent said they thought he was looking to improve his reelection chances. 42 percent said Trump thinks “he will have a better chance of winning.”

The president has repeatedly claimed––without evidence–– that mail-in voting would lead to widespread voter fraud. (Several studies also disprove the president’s notion.) That said, 21 percent said the proposed postponement is related to the president’s concerns about voter fraud. 12 percent said Trump “wants to distract the country from the pandemic and the economy.” 10 percent said he “wants to protect Americans from the spread of coronavirus at polling locations.”

Earlier this morning, the president continued his attacks against mail-in voting, writing in a tweet that the state of “Nevada has ZERO infrastructure for Mail-In Voting.”

Nevada has ZERO infrastructure for Mail-In Voting. It will be a corrupt disaster if not ended by the Courts. It will take months, or years, to figure out. Florida has built a great infrastructure, over years, with two great Republican Governors. Florida, send in your Ballots! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2020

The tweet came after he threatened to sue the state for approving a measure that would supply all registered voters with absentee ballots for this year’s election.